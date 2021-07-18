Pillar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Pillar has been a mainstay in the lineup for most of the season while the Mets have contended with a slew of injuries, but now that Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith are all healthy, Pillar has settled into a fourth-outfielder role. He'll be on the bench for a fifth straight game Sunday and may only be in store for one or two starts per week against left-handed pitching now that New York is at full strength in the outfield.