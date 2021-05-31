Pillar (nose) will remain out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, despite being activated from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day.

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, Fargas' surgically repaired nose remains broken and won't fully heal for 3-to-5 more weeks, so he plans to wear a protective mask in the outfield and on the bases -- but not at the plate -- to ensure optimal healing. Though Pillar was able to convince the Mets' brass he felt well enough to play, the team plans to ease the 32-year-old back into the mix. He may end up resting for another game or two before the Mets break Pillar back into an everyday role while fellow outfielders Brandon Nimmo (finger) and Michael Conforto (hamstring) remain without clear return dates.