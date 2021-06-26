site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Kevin Pillar: On bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
Pillar isn't starting Saturday's game against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Pillar will retreat to the bench after he went 0-for-16 with four strikeouts across the last five games. Albert Almora will start in center field and bat eighth.
