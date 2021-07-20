Pillar went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 15-11 extra-innings win over the Reds.

Entering the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and making the final out, Pillar stuck around and scored as the phantom runner in the 10th before finally putting the game out of reach with his blast off Ryan Hendrix in the 11th. The homer was Pillar's first since June 27 and his ninth of the year, and with the Mets' outfield now at full strength again, the veteran should be primarily a platoon option against left-handed pitching.