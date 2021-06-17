Pillar went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a double Wednesday against the Cubs.

Pillar delivered a multi extra-base hit effort for the second time in his last seven starts. He took Cory Abbott yard for a solo home run in the fifth inning to record his fifth home run of the season. Three frames earlier, Pillar got the Mets on the board with an RBI double. Pillar now has eight RBI in his last seven starts, though he could be in line to lose playing time as Michael Conforto (hamstring) and Brandon Nimmo (finger) close in on a return to the field.