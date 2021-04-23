Pillar got the start in center field and hit eighth during Thursday's loss to the Cubs, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

The focus of the Mets' overall offensive malaise has been on some of the team's bigger names, but Pillar has done very little with his own occasional opportunities. The veteran outfielder has gone 2-for-22 (.091) with one stolen base and three runs scored but zero homers or RBI, but he's started the last two games while Brandon Nimmo deals with hip stiffness. Expect Pillar to get bumped back to the bench as soon as Nimmo is healthy.