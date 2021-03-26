Pillar has gone 11-for-34 (.324) this spring with two doubles, two triples, two stolen bases on three attempts and a 4:8 BB:K.

The veteran outfielder will likely be a platoon option and defensive replacement this season for the Mets, primarily slotting into the starting lineup against lefties, but Pillar could have fantasy value in NL-only and daily formats in that role. He posted career highs in all three triple slash categories (.288/.336/.462) in 2020, and over the last two seasons Pillar has a .353 wOBA and 119 RC+ against LHP.