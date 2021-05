Pillar went 3-for-7 with a double, a run scored and two RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

After collecting one of only two Mets hits in the opener, Pillar's bat helped fuel a win in the nightcap as New York salvaged a split. With Brandon Nimmo (finger) landing on the IL, Pillar figures to be the team's primary center fielder for the short term.