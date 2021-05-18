site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Kevin Pillar: Undergoing further testing
Pillar (face) is at a local hospital undergoing a CT scan, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
The team won't know more about Pillar's injury until the results of the CT scan come back.
