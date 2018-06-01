Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Not in Friday's lineup
Plawecki is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
Plawecki will take a seat for the second consecutive game, and the Mets also recalled Jose Lobaton to serve as the team's third catcher. Devin Mesoraco will get another start behind the plate and bat fourth against the Cubs on Friday.
More News
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Three hits in Monday's nightcap•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Activated, not starting Game 1 on Monday•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Homers in first rehab outing•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Headed for rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Targeting late-May return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...