Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Not in Friday's lineup
Plawecki is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Plawecki started the last four games -- including one start at first base -- and went 3-for-16 with six strikeouts in 18 plate appearances. Devin Mesoraco was nursing a hamstring injury most of the week, but returns to the lineup Friday to give Plawecki the night off.
