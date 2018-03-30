Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Reaches base four times in Opening Day win
Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two runs scored and an RBI in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Cardinals.
Hitting seventh in front of the pitcher's slot, Plawecki made a surprising impact on Opening Day. The 27-year-old is expected to split the workload about equally with Travis d'Arnaud behind the plate this season, but if Plawecki keeps getting on base, he could be tough to pull out of the lineup.
