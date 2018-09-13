Plawecki is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Plawecki will take a seat for the second half of Thursday's doubleheader after catching all nine innings in the first game, going 0-for-1 with a pair of walks and a run scored in the 4-3 win. In his absence, Tomas Nido will setup behind the dish and hit eighth.