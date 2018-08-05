Plawecki is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.

The Mets have deployed more of a timeshare behind the plate of late, allowing Plawecki to encroach on Devin Mesoraco's workload as the team's primary catcher. While Mesoraco will check in behind the plate for the series finale, Plawecki's slight uptick in opportunities -- he had started four of the Mets' previous six games -- makes him someone to monitor for those in deeper two-catcher mixed or NL-only leagues.