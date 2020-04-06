Mets' Kevin Smith: Could be part of expanded roster
Smith is a possible beneficiary if big-league teams are allowed to use expanded rosters to accommodate a shortened or compacted schedule, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.
Proposals have been floated that would see a 29-man roster in MLB for at least the first month of a shortened season. In that scenario, Smith -- the Mets' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019 -- could be called upon to bolster the big-league pitching staff if the organization thinks he's ready. A seventh-round pick in 2018, the 22-year-old southpaw skipped Low-A entirely in his quick ascent up the ladder and posted a 130:39 K:BB over 117 innings last year split between High-A and Double-A.
