site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-khalil-lee-optioned-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Khalil Lee: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 16, 2021
at
5:39 pm ET 1 min read
Lee was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.
Lee went hitless with nine strikeouts and one walk in 15 at-bats this spring. He will continue working on improving his hit tool while attempting to find a way to more regularly tap into his above-average raw power in games while at Triple-A.
More News
02/11/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
11/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
06/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/25/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
02/12/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/13/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read