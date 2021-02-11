Lee was acquired by the Mets on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Royals and Franchy Cordero to the Red Sox, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 22-year-old spent 2020 at the Royals' alternate training site and was added to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, and he'll now continue his career with the Red Sox. Lee had a .264/.363/.372 slash line with eight homers, 21 doubles and a 28.2 percent strikeout rate at the Double-A level in 2019. There isn't an immediate path to playing time in the big-leagues, but he could still make his MLB debut this season.