Senga (finger) told reporters Sunday that he expects to be ready for his first start of the season, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Senga was diagnosed with tendinitis at the base of his right index finger, and told reporters that he attributes it to adjusting to the different baseball thrown in the majors. The right-hander was scratched from his start Saturday, but he emphasized that was precautionary, and he could have worked through the pain if it was a regular season outing. Fantasy managers considering Senga will want to pay attention to further developments, but it does seem likely that he'll be ready to go for the 2023 campaign.