Senga came away with a no-decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings in a 4-2 loss for the Mets. He struck out eight.

The runs scored on solo shots by Jon Berti and Jesus Sanchez, but Senga was otherwise fairly dominant as he generated 30 called or swinging strikes among his 96 pitches. The 30-year-old right-hander wraps up his first MLB campaign with a 2.98 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and a 202:77 K:BB through 166.1 innings, and barring the Mets making a big offseason splash once again, Senga figures to head into 2024 as the team's ace.