Senga (6-4) took the loss Saturday as the Mets were downed 5-3 by the Cardinals, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The 30-year-old righty got taken deep by Paul Goldschmidt in the second inning and Jordan Walker in the third, but Senga regained his focus and shut St. Louis down for the next three-plus frames, although his offense couldn't take advantage. The Mets are making an effort to give Senga extra rest between starts as he adjusts to an MLB schedule -- he hadn't pitched since June 10 -- but he still continues to alternate strong outings with mediocre ones. Despite that pattern, his overall results have been good. Since the beginning of May, Senga sports a 3.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 55:23 K:BB through 45.1 innings.