Senga gave up one run on one hit and two walks over two innings while striking out two in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The nerves showed for the Japanese import during his first game action in a Mets uniform as he walked the first two batters he faced, but Senga quickly settled in and retired Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Jordan Walker in order to escape the first-inning jam -- striking out the latter on his fabled "ghost" forkball. The 30-year-old righty will fill a mid-rotation role this season as the projected youngest member of New York's Opening Day rotation, working behind perennial Cy Young candidates Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.