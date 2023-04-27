Senga (3-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over five innings against the Nationals. He struck out seven.

Both of Senga's allowed runs came in the second inning as Lane Thomas and CJ Abrams each hit singles that drove in a run. Though he only gave up two runs in the start, Senga's command issues persisted as he walked four batters for the third straight start. The 30-year-old has been disappointing to start the season after inking a five-year deal with the Mets this offseason, averaging a modest 4.15 ERA to pair with a 6.23 BB/9 and a 0.56 HR/9.