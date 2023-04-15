Senga did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.2 innings against Oakland. He struck out seven.

Senga had his first shaky start in the big leagues after allowing just two earned runs in his first 11.1 innings pitched. The Japanese international was lucky to avoid the loss in this one, as the Mets were able to tack on 17 runs. On the bright side, the rookie has recorded 21 strikeouts so far this year, good for 40th in the league. If Senga can keep using his forkball to force swings and misses, he could have a bright future in the MLB.