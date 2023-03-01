Senga threw 30 pitches in a B-game against Mets hitters Tuesday and came away feeling good about his command, Abbey Mastracco of The New York Daily News reports.

The Japanese right-hander is on schedule to make his Grapefruit League debut Sunday after signing a five-year, $75 million contract with the Mets this offseason. Senga had some adjustments to make to an MLB-sized ball and steeper mounds on this side of the Pacific, but he doesn't think either will be an issue by Opening Day. "For the slider and the cutter, I've looked at the metrics, the numbers and the movement," Senga said Tuesday through a translator. "I've set goals for myself and through these live BPs I think I've been able to reach my goals, so I'm not worried about the mound." If he looks sharp this spring, Senga's ADP could rise rapidly.