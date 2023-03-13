Senga (finger) threw off flat ground from about 90 feet Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Senga remains inactive as he nurses tendinitis at the base of his right index finger, but Monday's throwing session is a step in the right direction for the right-hander. Senga is confident that he'll be ready to go for Opening Day, but only time will tell. The Mets will certainly be cautious with their potential star and the 30-year-old will likely have many more throwing sessions ahead of the regular season.