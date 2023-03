Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters that Senga's scratch due to soreness in his right index finger Saturday was precautionary, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Showalter went as far as to say that if this was a regular season game, Senga would have pitched. The right-hander will likely be given a few days of rest to make sure it doesn't become a recurring issue, but assuming no setbacks, there's a good chance this won't be an injury that carries over into the regular season.