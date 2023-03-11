Senga was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against Washington due to soreness in his right index finger, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

This may turn out to be nothing more than an abundance of caution given that Opening Day is still nearly three weeks away, but the Mets are at least worried enough to send Senga for tests. Whether or not a trip to the injured list is in the cards should become clear once the results of those tests are known. The Mets already have one injury concern in their rotation, with Jose Quintana dealing with a stress fracture in his rib, so there could be a path for both David Peterson (foot) and Tylor Megill to open the year in the rotation.