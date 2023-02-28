Senga is set to make his Grapefruit League debut Sunday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Senga had some issues adjusting to the larger MLB ball and steeper MLB mound in the early part of Mets camp, but he has apparently looked much sharper in recent live workouts. Now his stuff will be on full display in probably a two-inning outing Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals. The 30-year-old Japanese right-hander inked a five-year, $75 million contract with New York in December after registering a 1.94 ERA in 144 innings last season with the Softbank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball.