The Mets have selected Rocker with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The most famous player in this year's class, Rocker was a clear first-round talent back in 2018, but he made it to campus and was a star throughout his career at Vanderbilt, regularly getting the Pitching Ninja treatment on Twitter and logging a handful of extremely memorable performances. He was the top player in this year's draft class entering the year, but inconsistency with his velocity and command/control paired with the lack of a consistent third pitch led to some of the shine coming off. At his best, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound righty throws a mid-90s fastball that touches 99 mph and pairs it with a 70-grade slider that is arguably the best breaking ball in the class. Fortunately, the velocity concerns stem from some early-season starts, and Rocker was dominant down the stretch. All told, he logged a 2.73 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 179:39 K:BB in 122 innings (20 starts). If his low-90s cutter or high-80s changeup can develop into a reliable third offering, Rocker should be able to make it as at least No. 3 starter, and there's still frontline upside to dream on in a best-case developmental scenario.