Dowdy remains in the running for the final spot in the Mets' bullpen, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.

The Rule 5 pick has had an awful spring, posting a 7.36 ERA and 3:6 K:BB through 7.1 innings, but the club has apparently still seen enough to keep Dowdy around rather than offer him back to Cleveland. The right-hander isn't yet assured of a bullpen spot, however. The Mets could elect to keep six relievers instead of seven, a roster spillover from the decision to take both Dominic Smith and Pete Alonso north.

