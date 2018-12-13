Mets' Kyle Dowdy: Switches organizations

Dowdy was selected by the Mets with the 10th pick of the Rule 5 draft.

He heads to his third organization, as he was shipped from Detroit to Cleveland in the Leonys Martin trade this past July. Dowdy, a 25-year-old righty, logged a 4.47 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 54.1 innings at Triple-A with the Tigers, but was sent down to Double-A after the Indians acquired him. He is a low-upside arm who will likely work in low-leverage relief settings for the Mets.