Marceaux was acquired by the Mets on Friday in the trade for Eduardo Escobar.

Marceaux was selected by the Angels out of LSU, and the right-hander has registered a 4.88 ERA and 45:19 K:BB over 59 innings with Double-A Rocket City over 12 starts. He isn't likely to help the Mets in 2023, but he could be a backend rotation option for the club in the middle portion of the decade.