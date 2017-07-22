Mets' Lucas Duda: On bench against lefty
Duda is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the A's.
With lefty Sean Manaea taking the hill for Oakland, Duda will head to the bench in favor of T.J. Rivera at first base. Duda has hit safely in seven of eight games since the All-Star break, but he's batting just .196 with a .255 OBP against left-handed pitching for the season. He's a free agent after this year and could be moved prior to the trade deadline.
