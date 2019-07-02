Avilan (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Avilan was placed on the shelf May 4 due to left elbow soreness, and it's since been revealed that he has bone spurs in his elbow, per DiComo. However, the southpaw doesn't believe the bone spurs will cause any further issues. He'll aim to get back on track after posting an alarming 9.28 ERA and 2.06 WHIP with 11 strikeouts across 10.2 innings.

