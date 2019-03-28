The Mets selected Avilan's contract ahead of Thursday's 2-0 win over the Nationals.

Starter Jacob deGrom exited after tossing six shutout frames, with Seth Lugo and Jeurys Familia each pitching one inning before closer Edwin Diaz retired the side in the ninth. The Mets' decision not to use Avilan in a tight game likely indicates that he won't fill a prominent role out of the bullpen this season, with the veteran instead expected to see the bulk of his work in the middle innings.

