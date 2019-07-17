Avilan (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's victory over the Twins, walking one in a scoreless inning of relief.

After Steven Matz could only give the Mets four innings, the team's bullpen came through with a rare strong group effort, as six different pitchers shut down the Twins for the final five frames -- with Avilan being in the right place at the right time to get credit for the win. On the season, the southpaw has a rough 8.03 ERA and 1.86 WHIP, but he's provided three straight scoreless appearances since returning from an elbow injury at the beginning of July.