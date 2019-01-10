Mets' Luis Avilan: Inks minor-league deal with Mets
Avilan signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.
Avilan was forced to settle for a non-guaranteed deal after being non-tendered by Philadelphia earlier in the offseason. Across 70 appearances with the White Sox and Phillies in 2018, the southpaw notched a 3.77 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 51:18 K:BB in 45.1 innings. Avilan held lefties to a .220/.304/.341 slash line in 2019 and will compete for a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen as a lefty specialist.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...