Avilan signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.

Avilan was forced to settle for a minors deal after being non tendered by Philadelphia earlier in the offseason. Across 70 appearances with the White Sox and Phillies in 2018, the southpaw notched a 3.77 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 51:18 K:BB in 45.1 innings. Avilan held lefties to a .220/.304/.341 slash line in 2019 and will compete for a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen as a lefty specialist.