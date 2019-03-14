Avilan struck out one in a perfect inning of relief during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros to record his first save of the spring.

While the southpaw is no threat to factor into the closer mix in the regular season, Avilan has all but locked up a big-league job this spring with a 2.35 ERA and dynamite 9:0 K:BB through 7.2 innings. He figures to be the No. 2 left-hander in the Mets' bullpen behind Justin Wilson, a role with limited fantasy appeal but which could keep him very busy in an NL East that features sluggers such as Bryce Harper and Freddie Freeman.