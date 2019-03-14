Mets' Luis Avilan: Making strong spring impression
Avilan struck out one in a perfect inning of relief during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros to record his first save of the spring.
While the southpaw is no threat to factor into the closer mix in the regular season, Avilan has all but locked up a big-league job this spring with a 2.35 ERA and dynamite 9:0 K:BB through 7.2 innings. He figures to be the No. 2 left-hander in the Mets' bullpen behind Justin Wilson, a role with limited fantasy appeal but which could keep him very busy in an NL East that features sluggers such as Bryce Harper and Freddie Freeman.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...
-
Ranking best fantasy baseball team names
From 'Acuna Moncada' to 'Last Man Stanton,' this list is something to behold