Avilan (elbow) has made three rehab outings and is close to a return, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Avilan has pitched a total of three innings during his rehab outings, allowing one earned run, whiffing three and issuing one free pass. He's been out since early May, but is proving healthy enough to be activated from the injured list soon. Prior to the injury, Avilan had struggled, posting a 9.28 ERA and 2.06 WHIP with 11 strikeouts and five walks across 10.2 innings of work.