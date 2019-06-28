Mets' Luis Avilan: Nearing return
Avilan (elbow) has made three rehab outings and is close to a return, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Avilan has pitched a total of three innings during his rehab outings, allowing one earned run, whiffing three and issuing one free pass. He's been out since early May, but is proving healthy enough to be activated from the injured list soon. Prior to the injury, Avilan had struggled, posting a 9.28 ERA and 2.06 WHIP with 11 strikeouts and five walks across 10.2 innings of work.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...