Avilan pitched an inning of relief and served up a three-run home run to Anthony Rendon during Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

After striking out Max Scherzer to open the frame, Avilan plunked a batter, then gave up a two-out single to Howie Kendrick to set up Rendon's blast. The veteran lefty has been tagged with three runs in back-to-back outings, saddling him with a grotesque 23.14 ERA through 2.1 innings, and he'll remain in a low-leverage role for the Mets -- perhaps limited to LOOGY duties, to avoid further matchups with tough right-handed hitters -- at least until he strings together a few clean appearances.