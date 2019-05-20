Carpio went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday.

Promoted from High-A St. Lucie over the weekend after slashing .330/.396/.426 through 31 games, Carpio made an immediate impact in his first look at Eastern League pitching. The 21-year-old infielder is currently the Mets' No. 9 fantasy prospect, but his stock is on the rise as he shows he might be able to contribute with his bat as well as his glove in the majors.