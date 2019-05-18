Mets' Luis Carpio: Strong start at High-A
Carpio went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored for High-A St. Lucie on Friday.
The 21-year-old is off to a fast start in the Florida State League, slashing .330/.396/.426 through 31 games with a 10:15 BB:K. Carpio, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, isn't hitting for much power in 2019 after selling out to do so last year -- even after Friday's two-baggers, he still only has six extra-base hits on the year with four doubles, a triple and a homer -- and his 2-for-5 performance on stolen-base attempts is rough, so as yet he hasn't dispelled the perception that he'll max out as a glove-first bench player in the majors. If he keeps flashing plus contact skills at higher levels and adds some pop back to his profile as he matures, though, he could surprise.
