The Mets claimed De Los Santos off waivers from the Blue Jays on Monday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

De Los Santos, 26, got a cup of coffee with the Blue Jays in 2024 but spent most of the season at Triple-A Buffalo, where he hit .260/.375/.441 with six homers over 43 games. He is capable of playing every infield position as well as left field.