The Mets reassigned De Los Santos to minor-league camp Monday.

De Los Santos' chances of making the Opening Day roster might have increased slightly after the Jeff McNeil suffered an oblique strain last week that will force him to the injured list to begin the season, but the 26-year-old still found himself behind Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuna and Donovan Walton in the competition for spot in New York's infield. He's expected to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Syracuse, where he could receive everyday at-bats while moving around the infield.