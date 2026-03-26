Garcia has won a spot in the Mets' bullpen to begin the season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 39-year-old right-hander has become a journeyman late in his career, and the Mets will be his eighth MLB team in the last eight seasons, including three separate stints with the Angels. Garcia has recorded double-digit holds in five straight campaigns, and between the Halos, Nationals and Dodgers in 2025 he produced a 3.42 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 48:26 K:BB over 55.1 innings.