Mets' Luis Guillorme: Joins big club for twin bill
The Mets will recall Guillorme from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the 26th man for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
With Robinson Cano (quadriceps) recently rejoining Jed Lowrie (hamstring) on the injured list, the Mets aren't brimming with infield depth and will bring Guillorme aboard to provide an extra option off the bench. Guillorme will likely head back to Triple-A at the conclusion of the twin bill.
