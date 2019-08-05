The Mets recalled Guillorme from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Monday's doubleheader with the Marlins.

He'll fill the active roster spot vacated by Robinson Cano (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Cano's injury creates an opening in the everyday lineup at second base, but Jeff McNeil is the most logical candidate to shift back to the infield to fill the void, leaving Juan Lagares and Aaron Altherr to vie for a spot in the outfield alongside regulars Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis. Guillorme, meanwhile, is expected to serve as a lightly-used backup at the keystone, third base and shortstop, effectively keeping him off the fantasy radar.

More News
Our Latest Stories