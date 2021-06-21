Guillorme is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta.

The lefty-hitting Guillorme will be on the bench for a second straight game after he was out of the lineup during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Nationals while southpaw Patrick Corbin took the hill for Washington. Though Jeff McNeil (hamstring) won't start in Game 1, he was reinstated from the injured list Monday and is expected to take hold of an everyday job in the infield. Guillorme will likely shift into a utility role as a result.