Guillorme is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.
Guillorme started the past 10 games at third base but will take a seat after going 7-for-30 (.233 averaged) during that stretch. The 26-year-old may see a downturn in playing time in the near future with Jonathan Villar (calf) potentially returning from the injured list this weekend.
